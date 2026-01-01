Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 1: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) chair Rajendra Lingden has claimed that the agenda raised by his party has gained popularity. Speaking at a unity declaration event with RPP Nepal on Wednesday, Lingden said public support for the party’s agenda has increased as challenges in the country continue to grow.

“Our agenda has gained popularity and acceptance,” Lingden said, adding that the party must now also expand its overall acceptance and bring people who agree with its ideas into the party.

RPP has long advocated for the restoration of the monarchy and a Hindu state. Lingden said all forces should move toward reconciliation through national consensus so that everyone can move forward together.

Saying politics of exclusion should be avoided, he urged the Nepali Congress to take the lead on reconciliation if it truly follows BP Koirala’s ideals. Lingden also said the movement held in Bhadau has not ended and that larger protests could still take place.

Drawing the Election Commission’s attention, he objected to the publication of names under a blacklist, questioning if the Commission’s actions were putting the election at risk.

On a different note, Lingden said the party had felt a void in the absence of Kamal Thapa but added that one cannot simply cry over it and must continue running the party out of necessity.

“Today, that void has been filled. I am the happiest,” Lingden said, adding that no single person runs the party and that it must be run collectively. He also said those who returned along with Thapa should not take anything negatively and that everyone will be taken along.

People’s News Monitoring Service