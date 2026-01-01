Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 1: The 13th National Traditional Dress and Topi Day is being observed today with various programs organized by different youth organizations.

With the slogan “Nepali Topi: Our Identity,” young people have been celebrating this day for the past 13 years. National Traditional Dress and Topi Day has been observed since 2070 BS to promote and establish among the youth traditional attire such as daura suruwal, topi, and gunyo cholo, which are regarded as symbols of Nepali identity.

On this occasion, many people are posting photos of themselves wearing national dress on social media. The day has been celebrated every year on January 1 for the past 13 years, and it is said to have contributed to the revival of national attire.

After the practice of formally recognizing national dress was discontinued in the past, youths spontaneously launched this campaign. Special programs are being organized today at various locations in the capital to mark the occasion.

People’s news Monitoring Service.