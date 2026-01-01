Spread the love

Geneva, Jan 1: About 40 people were killed and roughly 100 others injured after a blast ripped through a packed bar during New Year’s Eve celebrations at the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened around 1.30 am when a fire broke out inside a bar known as Le Constellation in the southwestern canton of Valais. Officials said the reason behind the explosion was still unknown, though early signs pointed to an accident rather than any deliberate act.

Prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud told reporters that investigators were treating the incident as a fire-related case. She said there was no indication of an attack at this stage, though a full inquiry had been launched to determine what triggered the blaze.

Authorities said several of the victims were foreign nationals. Valais security chief Stephane Ganzer confirmed that people from outside Switzerland were among those affected. Police chief Frederic Gisler said a hotline had been set up to help families seeking information about their relatives.

Gisler said the scale of the tragedy had deeply shaken local officials and residents. He told a press briefing that around 100 people had been hurt, many with severe injuries, and that dozens were feared dead. The injured were taken to hospitals in Sion, Lausanne, Geneva and Zurich.

While Swiss police stopped short of giving an exact death toll, Italy’s foreign ministry said information shared by Swiss authorities suggested about 40 fatalities.

Emergency services reported that many victims were treated for burns. Police sealed off the entire area around the resort and imposed a temporary flight ban. Ten helicopters and about 40 ambulances were sent to the site to handle rescues and medical evacuations.

Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin said on X that what began as a night of celebration had turned into a moment of grief felt across the country and beyond. He offered condolences to the families of those affected.

Prosecutor Pilloud said forensic teams were working intensively to identify the victims so their bodies could be returned to families without delay.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said early information suggested fireworks may have sparked the fire. Speaking to Sky TG24, he said the incident appeared to be an accident linked to New Year celebrations, possibly involving a firecracker.

People’s News Monitoring Service