Pokhara, Jan 1: Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Rabi Lamichhane has said that Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah has been presented as a future prime minister because he represents a sign of change.

Lamichhane said Balen’s rise itself signals political change in Nepal, which is why the younger generation also trusts him as a prime ministerial candidate.

Speaking to journalists in Pokhara on Tuesday, Lamichhane said, “The emergence of Balen Shah as Kathmandu mayor lit the spark of change. We are turning that spark into a torch. When we work together, Balen Shah is the prime ministerial contender most favored by young people.”

He said the recent unity was formed to clean the dirt of traditional politics in one sweep and take the country into a new era.

“We are trying to take the country out of this era. To throw out all the filth of politics at once, we made compromises based on the country’s needs,” Lamichhane said.

On electoral seat sharing, he claimed responsibilities were divided, not seats. “We did not divide shares, we divided responsibilities,” he said. “When Balen ji, Kulman ji, and I came together, the nation treated it as a celebration. That public enthusiasm is the foundation of our cooperation.”

