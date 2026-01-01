Spread the love

By Babbler

A total of 76 people were killed during the September Gen Z-led unrest, and hundreds of youths were seriously injured. The movement demanded the dismantling of a political system marked by rampant corruption and a syndicate of leaders taking turns as prime minister.

Despite this bloodshed, there appears to be no meaningful change. UML chair K.P. Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba, former Maoist Center chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal, and other aging leaders have decided to contest the March 5 elections.

We witnessed a massive loss of life in September, yet the political structure remains unchanged. If those responsible for the violence enjoy impunity, they may once again return to power and reclaim the prime minister’s office.

Helpless PM Karki

Prime Minister Sushila Karki has openly expressed her frustration, stating that she feels trapped in a helpless situation. According to her, the government has become a target of criticism from all sides—both traditional political parties and various Gen Z groups.

“We feel helpless. Political parties scold us, telling us to resign today, tomorrow, or the day after,” Karki said while speaking at a program in Kathmandu.

She added that Gen Z protesters echo the same demand. “The Gen Z youths also keep saying ‘leave today, leave tomorrow, leave the day after tomorrow,’” she complained.

Karki remarked that her government has been forced to function like a pendulum, swinging under constant pressure while attempting to move forward with patience and restraint. “We feel like a pendulum. Still, we are working patiently, with effort and hard work,” she said.

Referring to the presence of 25 to 30 Gen Z groups with differing demands, Karki admitted that the situation has been exhausting. She also expressed concern that Nepal should not descend into chaos similar to that seen in Bangladesh.

“There are voices among the youth questioning the need for elections. Nothing seems to satisfy anyone. There are 25 to 30 Gen Z groups—one demands one thing, another demands something else. My hope is that Nepal does not turn into Bangladesh,” Karki said.

Earlier, there was widespread belief that a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court would be capable of handling such a crisis. Unfortunately, Karki now appears politically naïve. She assumed the office of prime minister by dissolving the House of Representatives while attempting to keep the constitution intact. However, past people’s movements in Nepal show that revolutionary governments have always suspended the constitution and ruled under interim arrangements. Karki seems unaware of this political reality. Ironically, the very Supreme Court where she once served may now disqualify her, as there is no constitutional provision allowing someone outside the House of Representatives to become prime minister.

Foreign Agents, Mercenaries, and “Lucifers”

Accusations of leaders acting as foreign agents, mercenaries, or “Lucifers” have become increasingly common in Nepal’s political discourse. While many sincere and innocent Gen Z youths participated in the September unrest, reports later suggested that the movement had been sponsored under the American Youth Council program for the past eight years.

Following the uprising, new figures such as Sudan Gurung and Rakchya Bam emerged, allegedly linked to agendas of the American deep state. At the same time, Rabi Lamichhane—previously jailed over alleged misuse of cooperative funds—was released, and Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah joined hands with him, reportedly aspiring to the prime ministership.

Who will survive in politics and who will become prime minister remain uncertain. However, it increasingly appears that Nepal’s political future is shaped not by its voters, but by foreign powers. This raises a troubling question: are we still a sovereign nation?

Excerpted from Social Networks

The problem lies in the imitation of the Westminster system of governance, which has completely failed twice in Nepal over the past 80 years and is now failing for the third time—just as it has across South Asia. This system should be understood as a neo-colonial agenda imposed to preserve Western market dominance. Recognizing this reality and initiating reform is essential.

—Dipak Gyawali

Old wine in a new bottle: Every time, just before elections, a new drama is staged. The Nepali people are dazzled by a new lollipop, a new doll, and blindly follow it. As a result, the stumbling republic gains new support and its lifespan is extended. This “ninja technique” of the big brother has been working for the past 15 years. First it was Gagan; when Gagan became stale, Ravi was brought in. When Ravi too became stale, Balen was introduced. This time as well, Nepalis are once again intoxicated, energized with the belief that the country will now be rebuilt. The big brother only changes agents; the objective remains the same—to sustain the republic at any cost. Nepal is kept as a laboratory, a gun is placed on Nepal’s shoulder to fire at neighbors and distant powers, to turn Nepal into another Ukraine. Congratulations to Nepalis on becoming neo-Zelenskys!

–Apil Gurung

Lucifers say the constitution is fine and federalism is necessary! If everything was fine, then were the billions reduced to ashes and the 76 dead bodies merely to remove one individual—K.P. Oli—from power? For whom was K.P. Oli such a major obstacle?

–Kedar Subedi

If brothers (Balen and Ravi) believe this system is correct, this constitution is excellent, and federalism is necessary, then what is the difference between old and new? Federalism should be scrapped, and a Hindu state with a constitutional monarchy should be established.

–Mahendra Khadka

There is a major problem in the system—we cannot do what we say.

–Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal

All of us, including myself, have personal weaknesses. RPP also has weaknesses. But understand this: today, the only party carrying a clear agenda for Nepal’s long-term national interest is RPP.

– A New National Consensus with the monarchy is essential.

– Federalism and secularism must be abolished.

– Structural Review is necessary to ensure good governance.

–Rabindra Mishra

I write today standing on the same soil where rulers once proposed declaring Nepal a zone of peace on the world map. Yet history’s cruel irony is this: the nation that pleaded for peace before the world was forced to become a victim of violence within its own courtyard. This was no ordinary incident—it was the terrifying chasm between a nation’s dream and its reality. The soil where chants of peace once echoed now lies silent, soaked in the blood of its own children. The more loudly we chanted peace, the more brutally we experienced violence. When emotion replaces reason, when guns replace dialogue, and when power falls into the hands of those with malicious intent instead of policy, the foundations of the state inevitably shake. By pursuing politics of revenge and short-term gain, we destroyed the foundation of long-term stability. Today, our society is ideologically and emotionally fractured, and justice feels like a distant dream. Peace does not arrive through government declarations; it emerges only from pure intent, unwavering commitment to truth, and ethical conduct. Until justice and accountability are ensured, peace will remain a decorative word in the dictionary. We now stand at a historic crossroads. The nation’s future is no longer in foreign hands—it rests on our shoulders. The next generation must decide: will we carry forward the legacy of violence and hatred, or will we learn from past mistakes and carve a new path of truth, justice, and morality? Remember, guns create momentary fear, but history is written by the courage of pen and conscience. The future is watching us.

–Deepak Raj Joshi

In a country reduced to ashes by the Gen Z movement, an estimated NPR 27 billion will be spent on elections announced for Falgun 21. NPR 20 billion alone is for security! Wow! Elections have been held since 1991—what has the general public gained? Elections existed even during the Panchayat era. If elections were the solution, where is public satisfaction?

–Indra Rijal

The army being forced to issue clarifications about the picture of the nation’s founder displayed at the Army Headquarters!

What kind of politics is this?

What kind of politics are we practicing?

Where will such politics take this country?

–Keshav Prasad Bhattarai

An all-party consensus to establish a democratic system with the monarchy is the national necessity of the moment.

–Ramesh Upreti

Federalism and secularism were Western agendas.

Republicanism and citizenship were India’s agendas.

What was the desire of the Nepali people?

–Jagadish Thapa

B.P. and the Monarchy: Why didn’t B.P. Koirala say, “If corruption is controlled and good governance is ensured, the country will prosper and the monarchy is unnecessary”? Because he clearly understood that a country like Nepal—with its sensitive geopolitics and internal complexities—cannot survive on governance alone. Look at today’s old and new leaders: they care about nothing beyond the next election. Have you seen anyone consistently worry about Nepal’s future 30 years from now? They only want positions and popularity through limited governance reforms.

–Rabindra Mishra

It was astonishing to witness the wave of verbal attacks on former President Bidya Devi Bhandari for her recent remarks on the monarchy—especially from those who claim to believe in pluralism. Why did someone who served as the republic’s president reach such a conclusion? What crises were visible from Shital Niwas? Should we not seriously examine where and how the state weakened instead of attacking her?

–Sharad Raj Pathak

This global crisis can be turned into an opportunity for Nepal. Exporting hydropower at around 5 US cents per unit is foolish when we can monetize this crisis. Nepal could earn about US $1 per unit through Bitcoin mining and US $2 through data processing and AI training using hydropower.

–Ratna Sansar Shrestha

When a country is in crisis, it needs a king. It has been 17 years since we lost our guardian, and since then our beautiful, peaceful Nepal has been in turmoil. Our desire and prayer is: King, come and save the country.

–Pooja Chhetri

The return of the monarchy in the UK was not about power but about continuity and identity. There, the monarchy stands above politics as the soul of the nation—providing reassurance in crises and unity in celebrations. In Nepal, the monarchy was not merely a system of governance; it was an emotional refuge. Today, people are exhausted by instability, self-serving politics, and collapsing trust. At such times, memories of the monarchy surface like tears—memories of unity and neutrality. Restoring the monarchy does not mean returning to the past; it means reconnecting hope and identity that have been fading from the people’s hearts.

–Ranjib Shrestha

The Sushila Karki government emerged after the Gen Z revolution. People expected minimum administrative transparency and moral integrity from such a post-revolution government, but instead they received disappointment. Even after three months in office, none of the ministers have fulfilled their legal obligation to disclose their property details to the public. Failing to do even this much is political dishonesty and a direct insult to the Gen Z revolution. There is still time—Prime Minister, if you respect the Gen Z revolution even slightly, show the courage to disclose your own assets and those of your cabinet to the public.

–Prakash Chandra Lohani

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.