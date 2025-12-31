Kill line: Nepal and USA

Spread the love

By Nirmal P. Acharya

The media often mentions that Nepal is one of the poorest and most backward countries in the world. But people may not know that the most miserable people in the world do not exist in countries like Nepal, but in the United States, yes, in some neighborhoods of the glamorous big cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. They are the homeless people on the “kill line”, and it is estimated that there are about 15 million of them.

The term “kill line”, which originated from gaming jargon, has recently become a hot topic of discussion. The current situation in the United States is chilling. I once watched a video on YouTube about a man in his fifties in Mississippi who owed over a thousand dollars in property taxes to the government. As he couldn’t pay the money immediately, late fees were imposed and the case went to court. He hired a lawyer to fight the case, but the outcome was even worse. The legal fees were over five thousand dollars. His house, valued at two hundred thousand dollars, was forcibly auctioned off by the court. However, after deducting various fees, the remaining hundred thousand dollars or so didn’t reach him either, as there were still a series of complicated procedures to go through. He ended up homeless, penniless, unable to find a job, fell ill, struggled, and his condition worsened. His son was waiting to inherit his estate. Within less than two years, he vanished from this world. The reason that pushed him over the “kill line” was merely that over a thousand dollars in taxes.

The United States has reached its current state as a natural outcome of its status as a capitalist society. In a capitalist society, everything serves capital, including laws, media, and even technology. This inevitably leads to an increasingly wide gap between the rich and the poor, and an increasingly polarized society. If a person loses their value in the eyes of capital, being eliminated becomes a logical necessity.

This phenomenon of annihilation can be applied to a country as well. If a country loses its value in the eyes of the United States, which is the top capitalist country, it will inevitably face the fate of being annihilated. Don’t believe it? Just follow the fate of Ukraine and you’ll know.

This reality is harsh for the majority of individuals and even countries. As a top capitalist nation, the United States, under the slogan of “America First”, is exploiting (at least attempting to exploit) other countries, and its targets of exploitation even include Western countries that share the same values as it. Within the United States itself, the very few large capitalists with monopolistic capital are exploiting the rest of the population, including the middle class. Once they lose their exploitable value, they will be eliminated, as was demonstrated in the case mentioned at the beginning of the article.

Despite its poverty, Nepal does not have a large homeless population. If one has no place to stand in the city, at least they can still return to the embrace of their hometown not far away. As the New Year approaches, let’s make a wish: never let a “kill line” appear in Nepal.

