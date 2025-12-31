Spread the love

By Rabi Raj Thapa

The world is heading towards an almost uncertain and uncharted year, 2026. Commenting on the current situation of the world around us, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof writes, “….democracy is eroding, politics are toxic, wars are raging, America is losing allies, the planet is burning, and so on” (The New York Times International, December 30, 2025). In such a situation, Bangladesh and Nepal are in a very challenging and precarious position. They have to hold elections in February and March without fail. Otherwise, both countries are going to chaos and anarchy.

It so happens when a country shows no respect for its political predecessors. In Bangladesh, people have forgotten the contributions and sacrifices made by their former leaders and statesmen. Nepal has forgotten its former kings and their contributions.

On December 29, 2025, very few Nepali people remembered late King Birendra and his contribution to Nepal. There were very few mentions and only a few people gathered to pay homage or respect to his statue at Jawalakhel, nor was there any mention of the anniversary in newspapers or the media. This is truly unfortunate and sad that a country loses respect for its leaders and dignitaries so fast, whether by any mollified intention, default, or design.

There are three major reasons that Nepal and Nepalis should always remember late King Birendra for his contribution to Nepal. The first is that he was the king who wanted Nepal to become the first country to be declared a Zone of Peace. Why did he want Nepal to be declared a Zone of Peace? Why did successive governments abandon both Nepal as a Zone of Peace and Nepal’s national core policy (Rastriya Mul Niti 2042)? This remains a big question.

It is not a Nepali but a foreigner who wrote a book about Nepal as a Zone of Peace in 2011 (NZoP). In her book, Isabelle Duquesn writes, “What is significant now is … to choose peace, in reverence to the dead; to the living victims that are in need of healing today.”

Why has Nepal lost its tradition of showing reverence to its past leaders like Prithivi Narayan Shah, King Mahendra, and King Birendra? Why has SAARC failed to materialize in bringing regional peace and harmony? This is a question Nepal, as a chair, must research and follow through.

Actually, SAARC was a dream and commitment of leaders like King Birendra. But unfortunately, SAARC has failed as a legacy of the past leaders of South Asia.

It is unfair that contemporary political leaders forget to remember King Birendra’s acumen as a South Asian statesman and politician, more than merely a patron of the Nepal Army or security organizations like the police. He had a humane heart to save other statesmen like B.P. Koirala and was less keen to mobilize the Nepali Army even when they were being butchered by the CPN (Maoist) during a decade of armed conflict.

Then King Birendra listened more to political leaders than to military commanders. Still, security personnel remember and respect King Birendra more than ungrateful political leaders. Nevertheless, it is good that the federal government has well appreciated the talent and capability of police and military generals. However, it would have been far better if the government had appointed a police AIG as the Home Minister and a military general as the Defense Minister.

Nonetheless, the recent euphemistic statement of escapism by former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak looks disheartening to security personnel and has lowered morale and motivation ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Let the Nepal Government and Nepali people show more empathy toward their past leaders like late King Birendra in the coming years. Now it remains to be seen how the government and the people respect Nepal’s great King Prithivi Narayan Shah’s anniversary on January 11, 2026.