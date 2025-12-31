Spread the love

By Sharachchandra Bhandary

Nepal now stands at a political crossroads. As the country prepares for the March 5 parliamentary elections, a new political alignment has emerged, challenging the longstanding dominance of traditional parties such as the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, Nepali Communist Party, and Rastriya Prajatantra Party, among others. Central to this movement are three influential figures from non-traditional political backgrounds: Rabi Lamichhane, Balendra “Balen” Shah, and Kulman Ghising.

Voters have not forgotten the steps taken by Lamichhane against corruption and his efforts toward good governance during his short tenure as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. Likewise, as Metropolitan Mayor, Shah has been widely praised for his role in the preservation and maintenance of historical heritage, as well as other sites and monuments across the Kathmandu Valley. Ghising was not only active in reform initiatives at the Nepal Electricity Authority; he is currently serving as a minister holding multiple portfolios and working for the nation and its people. His decisive actions—such as terminating contracts when companies failed to deliver development and construction projects—have helped build a public image as a man of action. Even opposition parties have acknowledged and appreciated the work of these three individuals. As a result, the political force led by them is widely expected to receive more votes than traditional political parties. These records of action help explain their growing public appeal, even as questions remain about leadership scalability, alliance cohesion, and long-term governance capacity.

Their emerging alliance represents both opportunity and uncertainty, raising questions about generational representation, leadership credibility, reform capacity, and the ability to translate popular support into tangible governance outcomes—particularly among younger voters frustrated with the political status quo.

A senior citizen of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Ward 7, Shiv Khadka, whose 21-year-old grandson was among the young victims of the Gen Z Movement, voices the sentiments of many citizens: “I am unhappy with the leaders of the political parties who led the government responsible for killing young people during the peaceful Gen Z Movement. I am dissatisfied with the old parties. Self-interest–driven politics has sunk the country. Young people should be given a chance at least once.” His frustration reflects a broader generational demand for change, which the alliance leaders seek to address.

According to the Election Commission, nearly 19 million of Nepal’s 30 million citizens are eligible to vote. Notably, nearly one million new voters—mostly youths—were added following the September Gen Z protests, underscoring the growing influence of younger demographics in shaping Nepal’s political future. This youth-driven momentum has amplified the strategic significance of the Lamichhane–Balen–Ghising alliance, positioning it as a vehicle for reform-minded citizens eager for practical change.

The alliance emerged through a tripartite agreement among the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), chaired by Lamichhane; the Ujyaalo Nepal Party (UNP), backed by Ghising; and Balen Shah, the third member of the trio who recently joined as a prime ministerial candidate. The unified party retained the bell symbol of the RSP, a crucial element of its electoral identity. This development generated enthusiasm among supporters while also inviting cautious skepticism from critics.

The coalition is rooted in widespread public dissatisfaction with corruption, ineffective governance, and political stagnation. The September Gen Z Movement—a youth-led wave of protests demanding transparency, anti-corruption measures, social justice, and systemic reform—toppled the coalition government of the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML. This movement created political space for leaders outside traditional power structures and mobilized public sentiment in favor of reform-oriented politics.

Key figures emerged from this environment: Balen Shah, Kathmandu’s mayor known for urban reform initiatives; Rabi Lamichhane, a former television host whose anti-corruption campaigns gained national prominence; and Kulman Ghising, a technocrat credited with ending Nepal’s long-standing energy shortages. Although less experienced than leaders of traditional parties, the trio is distinguished by practical governance focus and commitment to national service—qualities that resonate strongly with young voters seeking meaningful change.

Negotiating the alliance required reconciling diverse leadership styles, electoral strategies, and visions for reform. On December 30, 2025, RSP, UNP, and Balen Shah formalized a seven-point agreement. Lamichhane was confirmed as Central Chairperson, Ghising as Senior Vice-Chairperson, and Dol Prasad Aryal and Swarnim Wagle as Vice-Chairpersons. The party retained the RSP name and bell symbol while inviting civil society and reform-oriented groups to join.

The coalition pledged to uphold democratic governance, social justice, inclusive development, and a liberal economic framework. It emphasized honoring Gen Z martyrs, supporting injured activists, and enforcing zero tolerance for corruption. Ambitious goals include implementing merit-based governance and elevating Nepal to middle-income status within ten years. The agreement reflects a strategy of blending youthful energy with administrative competence by integrating technocrats, professionals, and youth activists into party structures while allowing bureaucrats to manage day-to-day administration.

The alliance also attracted attention through its proportional representation (PR) candidate selections. The alliance leaders managed the PR list, with Ghising’s team reportedly holding a 17 percent share, while the trio coordinated selections for Balen Shah’s choices. Notable candidates include cricketer Gyandendra Malla, actress Reema Bishwokarma, rights activist Mohna Ansari, climate activist Tashi Lhazom, and singer Prakash Saput. These selections suggest an effort to balance celebrity appeal, activist credibility, and technocratic expertise to broaden electoral reach.

However, the alliance’s formation has not been without controversy. The publication of the PR list exposed internal dissent, including objections from influential figures such as Tosima Karki. These disputes raise questions about how the alliance leaders will manage disagreements while maintaining cohesion. This underscores a central challenge: balancing diverse personalities, emerging leaders, and competing interests while projecting a unified and credible political front.

Youth representation remains a central claim of the coalition. The trio emphasizes youth participation as a core focus. Their “youth renewal” slogan positions the coalition as a platform for citizens concerned with employment, education reform, digital infrastructure, and transparent governance. Critics note that detailed policy frameworks for addressing Gen Z concerns remain limited, yet the alliance is well positioned to attract substantial youth support driven by expectations of tangible reforms rather than symbolic gestures.

The reformist wave also finds resonance among prominent youth leader Sudan Gurung, a central figure in the September 2025 Gen Z protests. Known for mobilizing young citizens, advocating digital rights, and negotiating with government officials during the demonstrations, Gurung shares the same reformist spirit as Lamichhane, Balen Shah, and Ghising. He has rallied support from other youth and civil society leaders to strengthen their platform, emphasizing alignment with demands for transparent governance, merit-based administration, and systemic reform.

Despite their popularity and reformist vision, the alliance leaders also face scrutiny. Rabi Lamichhane rose to prominence on an anti-corruption platform and has demonstrated significant electoral support — not only was he elected from the Chitwan‑2 constituency in the 2022 general election with a strong majority, but he also won the 2023 by-election there by a very large margin, securing over 54,000 votes compared to his opponents’ totals. Despite legal controversies, including misappropriation of funds from cooperatives, and a brief period when he was jailed, Lamichhane remains a major political force with deep popular support.

Balen Shah is admired for his urban governance initiatives and strong youth appeal, yet questions persist about the depth and clarity of his national political agenda. His direct administrative approach—such as clearing Kathmandu’s footpaths—has drawn both praise and criticism. Additionally, a controversial social media outburst in November targeting neighboring countries, political parties, and even RSP provoked public debate. Kulman Ghising, while widely credited with ending Nepal’s load-shedding crisis, must navigate the complexities of coalition politics and national-level policymaking.

While the alliance promises reform and good governance, questions remain about feasibility. Goals such as merit-based administration, zero corruption, social justice, and middle-income aspirations require clear implementation strategies, sustainable funding, and institutional capacity. The leaders’ relative inexperience in national politics adds uncertainty about translating vision into action. Although integrating technocrats and youth activists may help bridge gaps, navigating Nepal’s complex political landscape, parliamentary procedures, and coalition dynamics will be crucial. Without clarity in execution, ambitious promises risk remaining aspirational.

Negotiations leading to the alliance were themselves challenging. Early talks between RSP and UNP revealed disagreements over leadership roles, party identity, and electoral symbols. Ghising initially expressed reservations, highlighting the difficulty of harmonizing technocratic, activist, and political leadership styles. While the eventual compromise demonstrates political pragmatism, it also underscores the fragility of alliances formed among diverse leaders. Managing internal dynamics will be critical as the coalition transitions from campaigning to governance.

Public response to the alliance remains mixed. Many young voters and reform-minded citizens view it as a credible alternative capable of advancing development and generating employment. Analysts, however, remain cautious, noting the challenge of expanding appeal beyond the youth demographic while acknowledging the coalition’s disruptive potential.

The Gen Z Movement exposed widespread dissatisfaction, distrust in political parties, and a search for alternatives. Its core questions were not merely about power but about systemic failure: Why do elections fail to bring meaningful change? Why do honest individuals struggle to survive within the system? Why has politics become a profession rather than a form of public service? The emergence of new parties and alliances is a natural outcome of this search for a new political culture.

Collaboration among new forces faces significant obstacles. Ego clashes among popular leaders raise questions of hierarchy and coordination. Differing leadership styles—Balen’s executive decisiveness, Ghising’s administrative discipline, and Lamichhane’s activist orientation—complicate cohesion. Public expectations are high, and even small missteps could trigger disappointment. Traditional power structures are likely to resist through obstruction, rumor-mongering, or division. Yet hope persists. Nepali society increasingly seeks alternatives as traditional parties remain trapped in rhetoric, failed governance, and self-serving practices. Meaningful change may be possible if collaboration prioritizes minimum common programs, institutional strength over individual popularity, transparency, internal democracy, and reform over power.

The rise of new parties reflects long-standing dissatisfaction among youth, middle-class citizens, and globally exposed Nepalis who demand results rather than rhetoric. The trio embodies these expectations. Their success or failure will unfold over time, but their emergence already signals a shift—new light in Nepali politics, even if partially obscured by clouds. Ultimately, the decision rests with the people.

The questions now confronting Nepali politics are collective, reflecting broader concerns about leadership, governance, and political culture. New movements, collaborations, and parties may offer answers—but only if they confront these questions rather than avoid them. New politics is demonstrated through conduct, not slogans; collaboration succeeds through intention; and change emerges not from aspiration alone, but from patience, integrity, and accountability. The pressing question remains: are these new forces ready to pass this test?

Bhandary is the Executive Editor of the

National News Agency (RSS).