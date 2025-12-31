Spread the love

By Our Reporter

Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang’s sharp attack on the Balen Shah–Rabi Lamichhane unity comes from a mix of political rivalry and deep mistrust of Kathmandu based power deals. Dharan mayor and chair of the Shram Sanskriti Party, Sampang has long tried to project himself as a raw, uncompromising voice of the street. The latest unity sidelines him at a time when the Gen Z wave is moving into formal politics.

After the September 8 and 9 Gen Z protests, Sampang openly floated himself as a possible prime ministerial face. He expected backing from Balen Shah, who enjoyed strong youth support at the time. When that support did not come, Sampang accused Balen of hiding behind the scenes while others took risks. That resentment never faded. Balen’s decision to join hands with RSP, instead of standing apart or backing Sampang, has now turned frustration into open hostility.

Soon after the Rabi–Balen agreement, Sampang released a video message lashing out at the deal. He questioned how someone who spoke the language of change could partner with figures linked to cooperative scams just to secure power. In his words, “This is like auctioning off the country for elections.” He urged citizens to question leaders who talk only about polls while ignoring the core demands raised by Gen Z protesters.

Sampang went further, accusing Balen of moral cowardice during the protests. “When 70 to 80 people died and many were injured, this person stayed inside and watched the country burn,” he said. “He did not come out to stand with the youths.” For Sampang, this moment defines leadership, presence during crisis, not posturing during elections.

The strongest charge he made was about foreign interference. “An agent of foreign powers plays dangerous games from the shadows,” he said, without naming any country. He claimed such forces push youths to protest, then retreat when violence erupts, only to reappear later to form governments. He tied this accusation to Rabi Lamichhane as well, pointing to past positions on MCC and unresolved cooperative scam allegations. Anger has now turned into a political vow. Sampang has declared that he will do everything possible to defeat Balen in the March elections. “Wherever he contests, I will work to defeat him,” he said. This is not only about one seat. It reflects a larger split inside the broader change camp, between those who chose compromise and those who still claim the street as their only ground.