Trusting the repeated requests made by the government, the employees terminated the protest programs and resumed their daily duties.

The movement ended on the condition that the government would soon release the civil servants from prison, reinstate the suspended employees, withdraw the accusations made against them, and hold talks in an atmosphere of sincerity and honesty to resolve the problems of the civil servants. The imprisoned employees have been released; however, the suspended ones have not yet been reinstated.

The government’s representatives in the talks have been trying to deceive the employees using the same methods that previously caused dissatisfaction and led to the protest. As a result, the talks are not progressing satisfactorily.

