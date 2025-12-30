Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 30: The documentary film Zero to 8848 has been honored with the Best Asian Film Award at the World Film Festival in Cannes, marking a major international achievement for Asian and Nepali documentary cinema.

The award recognizes the film’s powerful storytelling, cinematic excellence, and profound portrayal of human resilience and aspiration. Selected by the festival’s jury, Zero to 8848 stood out among global submissions for its originality, emotional depth, and a universal message deeply rooted in the Asian experience.

Zero to 8848 symbolically captures an extraordinary journey—from Kachan Kawal, Jhapa, the lowest point of Nepal, to the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest (8,848 meters). The film reflects the spirit of perseverance, courage, and purpose, while exploring broader themes of climate change, geography, and life itself as a metaphorical ascent. Though deeply connected to Nepal, the story resonates with audiences worldwide, transcending borders and cultures.

“This Best Asian Film Award is an immense honor,” said Prem Baniya, team leader of Zero to 8848. “It represents not only recognition for this film, but also a proud moment for Asian stories born from authenticity, struggle, and belief. This award strengthens our commitment to telling meaningful stories that inspire across generations.”

Following this recognition, Zero to 8848 has been automatically entered into the World Film Festival in Cannes Annual Competition, with the possibility of being screened during the festival’s annual ceremony in June 2026. The film is also eligible for the festival’s ‘Best of Future’ selection and audience-based awards.

This achievement further establishes Zero to 8848 as a significant cinematic voice from Asia.

Zero to 8848, directed by Niranjan Pandey and co-directed by Balram Budhathoki. Featuring renowned journalist and author Prem Baniya, mountaineer Tendi Sherpa, who has summited Mount Everest 18 times, mountaineer, cyclist, and author Pushkar Shah, along with legendary rock climber, mountaineer, and author Conrad Anker and climber Clay Wadman.

The film’s breathtaking visuals were led by Balram Budhathoki as Director of Photography, supported by additional cinematographers Umang Shahi, Suraj Gurung, Keshav Niraula, Sujan Gurung, and Dawa Sherpa, with contributions from dedicated professionals and volunteers across Nepal.

Produced by Zero to 8848 Entertainment, LLC, the documentary is Co-Produced by Kapil Sharan Wagle, Rajendra Pandey, Alex Parajuli, Sri Ram Wagle, Jay Narayan Sah, and Gobinda Gurung, with Sri Ram Wagle as an Executive Producer.

