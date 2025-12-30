Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 30: The Gurung community is celebrating Tamu Lhosar today, marking the farewell to the old year and the welcome of the new one.

The word Lho means year and Sar means change. For this reason, the day when the year changes is called Tamu Lhosar. The Gurung community observes Tamu Lhosar as its New Year with grand celebrations.

Tamu Lhosar is linked to the sun’s rays. Districts with a large Gurung population, such as Lamjung, Gorkha, Tanahun, Syangja, Manang, Kaski, and Parbat, receive warmth from the sun earlier, which is why the festival is observed in Poush. It is believed that areas inhabited mainly by Tamang and Sherpa communities receive the sun’s warmth later, so they celebrate Lhosar in Magh and Falgun.

Experts say the festival also holds importance because the night of Poush 15 is the longest of the year, after which nights begin to grow shorter.

The government has declared a public holiday today on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar. A special program is being organized by the Gurung community at Tundikhel.

People from the Gurung community are taking part in traditional and cultural attire. The event also features an exhibition of special Gurung dishes. The Lhosar Festival began at Tundikhel in the capital on Sunday and has drawn the participation of thousands of people.

People’s News monitoring Service