By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

If Nepal is to stabilize, recover from the current political crisis, and continue as a sovereign, independent state – the only viable path seems to be the new-born Himalayan Kingdom with the Hindu Constitutional Monarchy.

With the anarchy in the state systems all around us in the region South Asia, this is the only viable path to preserve our sovereignty and the Constitutional Monarch as the guarantor of national unity and the protector of our territorial integrity.

At the same time, the nation needs a national ideology anchored in the feeling of national community – starting at the grassroots level and continuing through the district, provincial and national levels.

This is not to say that we champion the cause of federalism – which is a failed concept and has not functioned at all under the old Constitution, which has to be abolished. But we do support the devolution of power.

As regards community, it is in the sense of the German Gemeinschaft.

This term is contrasted with Gesellschaft or ‘association’.

Societies characterized by Gemeinschaft relations are homogenous, largely based on kinship and organic ties, and have a moral cohesion often founded on common religious sentiment. This is what we should try to create in our social systems nationally.

We have also not been able to consolidate a national ideology.

An ideology is a set of assumptions and ideas about social behaviour and social systems.

In politics these assumptions and ideas are often referred to as doctrines.

Thus a political ideology can be defined as a set of doctrinal assumptions and ideas about the past, present and future state of affairs in political systems.

We are indeed fortunate that the Great Prithvi Narayan Shah had already established a ready, working and reliable political ideology during the unification process.

Whether the old and new political parties like it or not, there is nothing else as handy or which has succeeded in the litmus test – that of time.

This is nothing else than the Prithvi Path or Prithvi Narayan Shah’s Doctrine which has both domestic and external aspects.

In the domestic sphere, we must foster the sense of community.

Here the Hindu Constitutional Monarch is ideally situated to promote and protect national unity in its various aspects.

Prithvi Narayan (PNS) himself poetically described his new founded nation as ‘a garden where many different beautiful flowers bloom’.

Nepali historians have not explored the fact why PNS did not name his new nation ‘Gorkha’ after his hard-earned victory.

This is because he embraced the hoary cultural traditions cultivated by the Newar Malla monarchs.

In the external domain, PNS famously described his new nation as ‘a yam between two rocks’.

With this, he was not only describing the fragile geopolitical position of the new state.

He also admonished his countrymen to cultivate close relations with both the two great empires – the Chinese and British.

Of course, today the country must take a modified geo-strategic stance — cultivate close and friendly relations with both the two great civilizations of Asia – nothing more and nothing less than ‘the politics of equidistance from both Beijing and New Delhi’.

Generally, the country must also pursue a foreign policy of strict non-alignment whether between India and Pakistan or the United States and China.

Again, the Hindu Constitutional Monarch is ideally equipped to be the guardian and protector of the nation’s domestic and foreign policies and to guard against the rise of such utterly corrupt and incompetent leaders as K. P. Sharma Oli, Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal, and countless others. They have nothing to contribute to the nascent Himalayan Kingdom. In fact they have still to answer for their despicable misdeeds.

This terrible era of Nepal’s recent history should not be repeated.

We have to appreciate that the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) is the vanguard of the movement to restore the Hindu Constitutional Monarchy.

It should rapidly bring its own house in order and promote Poush 27 as a national public holiday.

It is already recognized as Prithvi Jayanti and National Unity Day, but this year the Nepali Royals should be encouraged to be present in person to honour the great PNS.

It could be a significant step on the path to restore the Himalayan Kingdom!

The writer can be reached at:

shashimalla125@gmail.com