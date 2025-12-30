Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 30: The Election Commission (EC) has finalized the spending limits for candidates contesting the House of Representatives elections on March 5, 2026.

The limits vary depending on the constituency’s connectivity and access to services. Candidates from constituencies 1, 3, 6, 7, and 8 can spend up to Rs 2.5 million, while those from 17 constituencies have a ceiling of Rs 2.7 million. For 65 other constituencies, the maximum allowed is Rs 2.9 million. Candidates from 52 constituencies can spend up to Rs 3.1 million, and 26 constituencies have a limit of Rs 3.3 million, according to EC spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.

The EC has instructed all candidates to open a separate bank account dedicated to election expenses and appoint a responsible person to manage spending. Once the election concludes, candidates are required to submit a detailed account of their election expenses to the EC within 35 days, in line with the HoR Member Election Act.