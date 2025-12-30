Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 30: The Election Commission has wrapped up the registration of political parties taking part in the proportional representation system for the March 5 elections. As of Tuesday morning, 64 political parties had formally signed up to contest under the PR system.

The Commission has assigned 58 election symbols to these parties. Among them, 54 parties will contest using their own distinct symbols, while 10 parties will share four common symbols.

Under the PR system, a total of 3,424 candidates have been nominated. These candidates, fielded by registered political parties, will compete for seats in Parliament through proportional representation.

People’s News Monitoring Service