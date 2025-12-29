Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 29: The Ujyalo Nepal Party, which refused to merge with RSP, has entered talks with the Pragatisheel Loktantrik Party (PLP), where Dr Baburam Bhattarai serves as patron.

After RSP and Balen signed a 7-point agreement on Saturday and mapped out their future political course, Ujyalo Nepal, led by Kulman Ghising, moved toward cooperation with the PLP. In that party, Santosh Pariyar is considered the main leader, with Dr Bhattarai and Janardan Sharma serving as patrons.

According to PLP leader Anil Sharma, discussions are now focused on election seat sharing. He said, “Right now, talks are ongoing about election coordination.”

Ghising, who also serves as Minister for Urban Development, has maintained that the Ujyalo Nepal Party will not dissolve itself or disappear by joining another party. Speaking in Pokhara on Sunday, he said cooperation is possible only under respectful terms.

“We need to move forward together by uniting all forces, the right leaders, and alternative political groups. If possible, we should unite as one. If not, we should at least move ahead with functional unity. That is where we stand,” Ghising said.

He added, “I call on all new and mainstream forces to move ahead together. The Ujyaalo Nepal Party is always ready to work with everyone while maintaining a respectful presence, its dignity, and its self-respect, without erasing its identity.”

Since parties must submit their closed proportional representation lists by Monday, both sides face pressure to make a quick decision on contesting the election together.

Ghising had sought an executive role in the party and a share in the prime ministership while attempting to align with Rabi and Balen. While RSP is ready to project Balen as the future prime minister, it has refused to grant Kulman both positions.

People’s News Monitoirng Service