Kathmandu, December 29: Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd. and SPSPI Smart Pay Services Payment (CYPRUS) Ltd entered into remittance agreement with the aim of making remittances services from Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and European regions to Nepal more convenient, simple, and reliable. Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd. has officially signed a remittance agreement and commenced the remittance transactions from Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, and all European countries with Smart Pay Services, based in Cyprus.



The agreement was signed between Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Prasidha Raj Aryal and Stephanie Heracleous, Chief Operations Officer on behalf of Smart Pay Services.

Following this agreement, Nepalese residing in Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and all European regions can easily send remittance to Nepal via all store points of Smart Pay Services, mobile apps, and online services. This partnership aims to make cross-border money transfers more accessible, especially for the large Nepali diaspora in Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and European regions, which contributes significantly to Nepal’s remittance inflows.

The remittance send in cash payout can be conveniently received at Machhapuchchhre Bank’s 165 branches, branchless banking services, extension counters and 20,000 plus payout locations all over Nepal. Additionally, remittance send to any bank’s accounts of Nepal through Smart Pay Services are credited instantly within minutes.

Since its establishment, Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd. has been committed to bring banking services to customers based on new technologies. MBL is providing full-fledged banking service from its 165 branches, 88 branchless banking services, 11 extension counters, and 199 ATMs, providing more than 1.8 million valued customers.

