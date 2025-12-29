Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 29: The Election Commission has approved a strict election code of conduct for the March 5 snap parliamentary elections, setting firm limits on campaign conduct, spending, publicity, and the use of state resources.

The code was prepared under Section 22 of the Election Commission Act and finalised after collecting feedback from political parties and the public. Its draft was made public in mid November. Yagya Bhattarai, chief of the commission’s legal division, said the final version reflects genuine suggestions and will come into force in the second or third week of January. The code is usually enforced 45 to 50 days before polling day.

To ensure fair and impartial elections, the code bans parties and candidates from producing, using, or displaying clothes or items carrying election symbols or party logos. This includes T shirts, caps, scarves, badges, masks, bags, tattoos, and similar materials.

Campaigning is prohibited inside government and public offices, as well as schools and universities. The use of children in election activities is banned. Rallies or public meetings that obstruct transport or daily life are not allowed.

Digital campaigning has also come under tighter control. The code bans false, misleading, or divisive content on social media. The use of artificial intelligence to influence voters is restricted, and creating fake accounts or spreading deceptive posts that could affect the election is prohibited.

During the election period, federal, provincial, and local governments cannot hold foundation stone laying or inauguration ceremonies. Staff transfers are barred, except for officials assigned election duties. Government employees, teachers, and university staff are not allowed to take part in campaigns.

Campaigning is permitted only between 7 am and 7 pm. Banners must not exceed three feet by four feet, and each candidate may use only two vehicles. Parties may publish one newspaper advertisement per day, limited to four columns by 25 centimetres. On FM radio and television, campaign materials can be broadcast only four times in 24 hours.

Police must be informed at least 24 hours in advance about rallies or gatherings. Ministers who are candidates may campaign only in their own constituencies.

All election expenses must be paid through banks, and parties must disclose estimated spending. A central and district level monitoring system will oversee enforcement. Violators face fines of up to Rs100,000, cancellation of candidacy, and possible disqualification for up to six years. Observers note that despite such rules, parties have often ignored them in past elections.

