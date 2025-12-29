Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 29: The government’s reserve fund is in deficit by NPR 109 billion.

According to the consolidated financial statements of the central accounts for fiscal year 2081/82, submitted today by Auditor General Shobhakant Paudel of the Office of the Financial Comptroller General to Finance Minister Rameshwar Prasad Khanal, the government’s reserved fund stands at a negative balance of NPR 108.99 billion (NPR 108 billion 99 crore 6 million).

However, in the previous fiscal year, the government’s reserve fund recorded a positive cash balance of NPR 104.13 billion (NPR 104 billion 13 crore 4 million).

Likewise, based on the balances of various funds of the federal, provincial, and local governments, as well as extra-budgetary entities, the Office of the Financial Comptroller General has informed that the overall cash and bank balance remains positive by NPR 108.9458 billion (NPR 108 billion 94 crore 58 lakh).

People’s News Monitoring Service.