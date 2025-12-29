Spread the love

क्षेत्रीय होटल सङ्घ नेपाल चितवनद्वारा शनिबार सौराहमा आयोजित १९औँ चितवन हात्ती महोत्सव प्रतियोगितामा पुनम कली बनिन् मिस हात्ती ‘सुन्दरी २०८२ ’। तस्बिरः चन्द्रकला क्षेत्री /रासस

Kathmandu, December 29: As the Chitwan Elephant and Tourism Festival reaches its 19th edition, it has grown into a synonym for Chitwan in Sauraha, the third major tourist city of Nepal, widely regarded as the capital of elephants.

The Elephant Festival, a unique event that can be witnessed only in Sauraha, cannot be compared with other festivals. Tourism entrepreneurs in Nepal say, “This event has not only become a bridge between elephants and humans, but has also succeeded in conveying a message of elephant conservation and in increasing tourist arrivals in Chitwan.”

It has been 21 years since efforts began to promote tourism in Chitwan and wildlife conservation by showcasing the activities of giant elephants. When it was launched in 2004, the festival was organized in the form of an elephant caravan and an ‘International Elephant Race’ competition. Within a few years, the event gained national and international recognition.

In recent times, with rising concerns over animal rights, the festival has been continually revised and organized in a more elephant-friendly manner, with reflection on how it can be conducted responsibly. This year, the festival, which began on Friday, December 26, concluded on Sunday, December 28.

“This program has become synonymous with Chitwan and a brand of Sauraha,” says Madhav Duwadi, former treasurer of the Regional Hotel Association Chitwan and operator of Hotel Seven Star. He claims that because of the Elephant Festival, Sauraha has been able to attract 20 to 30 percent more tourists during the off-season.

It is currently the Christmas season, with the English New Year just around the corner. Tourists who arrive during this period often return to their home countries to celebrate Christmas. In the past, Nepal did not experience the kind of domestic tourist pressure it does today. If foreign tourists did not arrive, tourist areas would become deserted. Tourism expert Bishwo Subedi believes that such events are suitable for retaining tourists who are about to leave during the off-season by extending their stay and for attracting new visitors.

The elephants in Sauraha are the pride of Chitwan. Horse carts and horses have already disappeared here. Elephant expert Dr. Kamal Gaire says that elephant activities have made a significant contribution to wildlife tourism. He adds, “Elephants are indispensable for wildlife tourism, and they are also essential for conservation. When tigers or rhinos enter human settlements, elephants must be used. Therefore, bringing elephants closer to tourism and strengthening this relationship provides significant support to wildlife tourism—and it already has. This Elephant Festival is a prime example of that.”

