Morang, Dec 29: Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chair Rajendra Lingden has said that the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026 will not solve the country’s problems.

Addressing the inauguration of the RPP Morang district convention in Biratnagar on Sunday, Lingden said the March 5 election will push the country further toward uncertainty.

He said, “An election held without consensus will make the country even more unstable.” Heading into elections while leaving political, structural, and ideological problems unresolved would only prolong instability, he added.

Lingden said there is a need to seek national consensus through a roundtable conference involving all political forces before the election, with special participation from the Gen Z youth.

He also said the country has recently been falling under serious geopolitical pressure and interference. According to him, the influence of external powers is rising, and the country is moving into a sensitive phase.

Lingden said, “The responsibility of protecting the country has now reached a decisive point. The country is not just in a normal political transition. The power to make decisions is slipping out of the hands of the people.”

He expressed the view that a Hindu state with a monarchy is necessary to protect the country from long term conflict, chaos, and the risk of civil war. While addressing the district convention, Lingden clarified that Kamal Thapa left the party in a moment of impulse and has now agreed to return home after mutual dialogue. Lingden also called on all forces that support the monarchy, a Hindu state, and the scrapping of federalism to unite under the banner of RPP.

People’s News Monitoring Service