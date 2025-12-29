Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 29: Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Sah, known as Balen, is set to step down from his post in two weeks. He is preparing to resign after it became certain that he will be the prime ministerial candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party in the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

This morning, Mayor Balen and RSP Chair Rabi Lamichhane reached an agreement that Balen will contest the election from RSP and lead the government as prime minister. Under the agreement, there is a legal requirement for him to resign from the post of metropolitan mayor by January 20 if he is to become prime minister.

Balen still has 16 months left in his term as mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. But after deciding to become a candidate, he is preparing to resign within two weeks.

“Some work is still pending. We think it can be completed within two weeks. We will look at the technical aspects there and also consider the political side, then decide the right time. That time frame is roughly two weeks,” said Balen’s chief personal secretary Bhupdev Sah.

People’s News Monitoring Service