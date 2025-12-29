Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 29: Around 30,000 Nepalis who have been working in Iraq for years will now be eligible for labour approval from the government.

The government has decided to bring Nepalis working in Iraq under official records. Labour, Employment and Social Security Minister Rajendra Singh Bhandari said those who have long worked in Iraq but were never listed in government records will now be registered and granted labour approval.

The Cabinet meeting held on 10 Pus endorsed the decision. Before taking it to the Cabinet, the Labour Ministry sought consent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Law. After both agreed, the proposal was approved.

For decades, many Nepalis working in Iraq had no labour approval and were not listed in Nepal’s records. As a result, they could not travel freely to Nepal or return to Iraq. Those holding Iraqi residence permits were unable to visit home due to the lack of labour approval.

Minister Bhandari said the decision would bring relief to Nepalis who have worked in Iraq for years without recognition from the Nepali state.

Under the new arrangement, Nepalis holding Iraqi residence cards can apply for labour approval when they come to Nepal.

Nepal banned labour migration to Iraq on 15 Bhadra 2061 after 12 Nepalis were abducted and killed there, citing security risks. The ban remains in place.

Earlier, in 2067, the government had granted legal status to Nepalis working at US military base camps in Iraq. This came after the US military Contract Command warned it would send Nepali workers back unless they were legalized within 20 days.

Despite the ban, many Nepalis continue to travel to Iraq through informal routes, mainly via India or Dubai. In recent years, traffickers have increasingly targeted Nepali women. Many are taken on visit visas to Dubai and then sent to Iraq, Oman, and other countries as domestic workers.

The government has clarified that labour approval will be given only to those already working in Iraq. No approval will be issued to new workers due to the existing ban.

According to Foreign Employment Rescue Nepal, Nepali women taken to Iraq are often sold as domestic workers to Iraqi households. Chairperson Indralal Gole said women are priced based on physical appearance, with amounts ranging from 5,000 to 8,000 US dollars.

“These women face labour abuse and violence,” he said. “Some are sexually exploited and return to Nepal with children.”

Domestic workers in Iraq often work 15 to 16 hours a day. Gole said his organisation receives daily calls from women seeking rescue. With support from the Department of Foreign Employment and local groups in Iraq, rescues are carried out on a regular basis.