Kathmandu, Dec 28: The Election Commission has announced that all arrangements are in place for political parties to submit their closed candidate lists under the proportional representation system for the House of Representatives election on March 5.

Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said parties must submit their lists to the Commission today (Dec 28, 2025) and tomorrow (Dec 29, 2025) as per the schedule. The Commission will examine the submissions from Poush 13 and 14, 2082 (Dec 27 and 28, 2025) during Poush 15-20, 2082 (Dec 29, 2025 to Jan 3, 2026).

Parties will be allowed to make corrections to their lists between Poush 21-27, 2082 (Jan 4-10, 2026), after which the Commission will verify the revised lists from Poush 28 to Magh 3, 2082 (Jan 11-16, 2026). The finalized lists are set to be published on Magh 4, 2082 (Jan 17, 2026), with the official election lists released on Magh 20, 2082 (Feb 2, 2026).

A total of 100 political parties have registered for the proportional representation election, using 93 election symbols. Only parties registered under this system are eligible to submit their candidate lists during the two-day window.

People’s News Monitoring Service