Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 28: Hark Sampang, chairman of the Shram Sanskriti Party and mayor of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City, has strongly criticized the agreement between Rabi Lamicchane and Balen Sah. He described the deal as a move to centralize power and legitimize foreign interference.

In a video message shared on Facebook Sunday morning, Sampang accused the agreement of being driven by “lust for power” and an attempt to “auction off the country.” He said foreign influence in Nepal has already been visible directly, and now there is an effort to institutionalize it politically.

Although he did not name anyone directly, his remarks targeted RSP chairman Rabi Lamichhane and Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah. Sampang particularly criticized Balen, accusing him of staying silent during the Gen Z movement and failing to provide leadership as the country descended into unrest.

Sampang described Balen as someone who “plays dangerous games behind the scenes” and “does hidden politics.” He warned that provoking youth into movements while avoiding public responsibility for the resulting harm is a dangerous tendency.

He wrote, “Gen Z is pushed into clashes, 70–80 people get injured or killed, the country burns, and he just watches. He doesn’t step out. Even when requested to help run the government, he refuses.”

People’s News Monitoring Service