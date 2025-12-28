Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 28: Movement through the Rasuwagadhi international trade checkpoint with China has resumed from today. The resumption follows the construction of a Bailey bridge at the checkpoint by the Chinese side.

The checkpoint has come back into operation after the reconstruction of the Miteri Bridge at Rasuwagadhi, which was damaged by floods on Asar 24. However, although the checkpoint has reopened, vehicle movement will not begin immediately. Rasuwa Chief District Officer Rajesh Panthi said that from Sunday, drivers who transport goods through the checkpoint will be allowed to travel to the Chinese side.

From 7 a.m. this morning, Nepali truck drivers began heading toward Kerung. Chief District Officer Panthi also stated that import and export activities through the Rasuwagadhi checkpoint will begin from January 1.

To manage the return of cargo containers that had gone to Kerung to bring goods before Asar 24, Nepali drivers as well as representatives of business firms responsible for managing the goods have also traveled to Kerung.

People’s News Monitoring Service.