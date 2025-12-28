Spread the love

KATHMANDU, Dec 28: A 7-point agreement has been reached between Rabi Lamichhane, Chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, and Balen Shah, Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City. They agreed to move forward together in unity.

According to the agreement document, Lamichhane will lead the Rastriya Swatantra Party, while Balen will be put forward as the future Prime Minister.

The agreement document has been signed by RSP Chair Lamichhane and Balen.

The 7-point agreement is as follows:

· Both sides commit to taking ownership of the youth-led movement against corruption and misgovernance, and to properly address the demands of the injured and the families of martyrs.

· They pledge to honestly implement a roadmap to make Nepal a respectable middle income nation within the next ten years, through policy, institutional, and structural reforms aimed at national prosperity, social justice, economic growth, social development, and a cultured political practice.

· After forming broad unity between the first and second parties, the unified party will be named the Rastriya Swatantra Party. The party flag will retain a blue background with a white circle at the center bearing a blue bell symbol. The election symbol will be the Bell, and the central office will be located in the Kathmandu Valley.

· Rabi Lamichhane will continue as Central Chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party. After the upcoming House of Representatives election, Balen Shah will lead the parliamentary party and serve as the party’s future prime ministerial candidate.

· Following unification, responsibilities will be assigned to strengthen and expand the party’s organization, with proper integration of youth activists and experienced experts, based on merit, inclusion, and public image.

· All documents related to the Rastriya Swatantra Party will be updated at the Election Commission in line

Rabi Lamichhane

Balen Shah