Kathmandu, Dec 28: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has invited top leaders of three major parties to take part in the elections.

On Saturday at Baluwatar, she held discussions with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli, and CPN coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, and formally invited them to the polls.

She also thanked the three leaders for accepting her invitation and coming to Baluwatar.

“This house belongs to you. I come from the judiciary. As instructed by the President to conduct elections, we are preparing for them,” Prime Minister Karki said during the meeting.

She informed the leaders that, except for defense, she has handed over all ministries under her charge to other ministers so she can focus fully on the election process.

“What I want to request by calling you here is this: let us make this election successful, no matter what,” she said. “Everyone must take part. I see that you are already prepared for elections. The environment is forming, and that is welcome.”

She said the Election Commission and security agencies have been provided with the required resources.

“You must have felt that the morale of security personnel has increased. We are working in that direction,” her secretariat quoted her as saying.

“Without any hesitation, thinking about the nation’s future and ensuring a stable and lasting democracy, let us make the election a success,” she urged. “This is our shared responsibility. That is the reason I invited you here today.”

People’s News Monitoring Service