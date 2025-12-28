Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 28: The number of climbers visiting Nepal has risen steadily in recent years, according to the Department of Tourism. In fiscal year 2024–25, 2,548 climbers from 87 countries received permits, including 555 women and 1,993 men across 303 expedition teams. The government collected Rs 918.63 million in royalties, up from Rs 768.69 million earned from 2,373 climbers in 2023–24, marking a 19.08 percent increase despite a decline in climbers from five countries.

Mount Everest continues to dominate, accounting for nearly 79 percent of total mountaineering royalties. Traditionally, climbers focused on the Khumbu region, but interest is now spreading across mountains from east to west, contributing to overall growth. The government has encouraged this trend by waiving climbing royalties in provinces with low human development indicators, notably Karnali and Sudurpaschim, where climbing is now free for 97 peaks.

Despite Nepal having more than 1,300 climbable peaks, only 461 are open for expeditions, and most activity remains concentrated on a limited number. A Department of Tourism report shows 102 open peaks are yet to see a successful ascent. Infrastructure gaps and limited local coordination, especially in western regions, continue to constrain growth, though improved local involvement could attract more climbers.

The majority of climbers come from the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. In 2024–25, 2,196 climbers received certificates of successful ascent, including 1,078 who were climbers themselves, and 1,118 high-altitude workers, guides, and support staff. Among them, men dominated the workforce, with only 13 women in support roles.

Phur Gelje Sherpa, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association, credited Nepal’s diverse peaks and quality climbing destinations for the rise in visitors. He emphasized that better management and stronger state promotion could further expand the country’s appeal to mountaineers from more countries.

To further develop mountain tourism and support underdeveloped regions, the government has decided to maintain royalty-free climbing for all peaks in Karnali and Sudurpaschim for fiscal years 2025–26 and 2026–27, aiming to attract more climbers and broaden the benefits of mountaineering across the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service