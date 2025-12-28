Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 28: The Nepali Congress (NC)has decided to pardon leaders and party workers who acted against party interests or failed to support party candidates in past elections and to renew their active membership.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Central Executive Committee held on Saturday at the party’s central office in Sanepa, where it was agreed to lift disciplinary actions and renew active memberships.

In a statement issued by party General Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel, it said the decision was taken keeping in mind the current political situation and the upcoming House of Representatives and National Assembly elections. The move aims to strengthen the party, maintain broad unity, uphold the sustainable development of the federal inclusive democratic republican system, safeguard the Constitution, and remind members to avoid any actions that violate party discipline or go against party interests in the future.

The statement also noted that the Central Discipline Committee has decided to pardon remaining periods of suspension, expulsion, or automatic disciplinary actions imposed on those who opposed the party’s candidates, supported rival candidates, or acted against party discipline in past elections.

The meeting also invited those who previously left the party to join other parties, ran as independent candidates, or acted as proposers or campaigners for other parties’ candidates to return. Those who rejoin will be given active membership and assigned appropriate responsibilities.

Similarly, individuals from various professions, businesses, and sectors with a commitment to democracy and public service are encouraged to take active roles in the party. Paudel said the Congress has decided to advance by promoting dialogue and cooperation with intellectual and professional sectors for the benefit of the party, democracy, and the country.

The meeting has also prepared criteria to select 110 proportional representation candidates for the upcoming House of Representatives election and will begin the name selection process.

The Central Executive Committee is scheduled to meet again at the party’s central office on Sunday at 11 a.m.

People’s News Monitoring Service