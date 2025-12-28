Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 28: Rastriya Prajatantra Party chair Rajendra Lingden said the country is heading toward a serious crisis. Speaking at a public gathering in Birtamod, Jhapa, on Saturday, he accused foreign forces of running the country.

He claimed foreigners are not only deciding who wins and loses elections but are also shaping political parties themselves.

“Look at what is happening today. Who formed the government? On whose recommendation are ministers being appointed? Do I need to spell that out here?” Lingden said. “People are hearing that foreigners are deciding which party should win and which should lose in the next election. Not only that, they are even forming parties here. That means the country is falling into a serious crisis.”

He said RPP is the only option to protect the country from this situation.

“To protect the nation from all this, the only path and option is the Rastriya Prajatantra Party,” he said.

Lingden added that his party is not focused only on winning a few seats.

“We did not come only to talk about winning some seats. If there is an election and if we become candidates, that will come later. What we have brought today is a bigger goal: the victory of the country and securing the nation’s future,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service