Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 27: The Election Commission has released the final voter list for the House of Representatives election set for March 5, confirming that 18,903,689 citizens are eligible to vote across the country.

The voter roll was endorsed at a commission meeting on Saturday and made public soon after. EC spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai said the list includes all citizens who will turn 18 by March 4.

The electorate has grown sharply since the 2022 House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly elections. The current roll shows an increase of 915,119 voters compared to the 17,988,570 registered voters in the last general elections.

According to the commission, male voters increased by 522,552 over the past three years, while the number of female voters rose by 392,552. The number of voters registered under the “other” category increased by 15.

To manage the larger voter base, the commission has expanded polling infrastructure. A total of 10,967 polling sites and 23,112 polling centres have been fixed for the upcoming election. This marks an increase of 75 polling sites and 885 polling centres from the previous polls.

The Election Commission has published the final voter list on its official website, allowing voters to verify their details online.

People’s News Monitoring Service