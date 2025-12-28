Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 28: The top leaders of three major parties have expressed their commitment to take part in the House of Representatives election scheduled for Falgun 21.

During discussions with Prime Minister Sushila Karki at Baluwatar, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli, and CPN (Maoist Centre) Coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ confirmed their intention to participate in the upcoming election, according to Information Minister Jagdish Kharel.

At the meeting, Oli stated that his party is ready to form a UML government but emphasized the need to create a conducive environment for the election. He assured that once the proper election environment is established, his party is prepared to contest, Kharel said, citing Oli’s remarks.

Deuba and Dahal also advised Oli that there is no alternative to going ahead with the election and stressed the importance of participation. Currently, both UML and Congress have approached the Supreme Court regarding the reinstatement of Parliament.

Deuba, in his discussion with the Prime Minister, emphasized that the Congress’s top priority is the election and reaffirmed the party’s readiness to participate. He clarified that Congress will not focus on the reinstatement of Parliament at this stage.

According to Minister Kharel, regarding the election environment raised by Oli, Prime Minister Karki assured that the government is committed to creating a favorable environment and urged all parties to begin preparations for the polls.

People’s News Monitoring Service