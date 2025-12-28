Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 28: As the year 2025 concludes, the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China has been completed, and the relationship has now entered its 71st year. On this occasion, a special program was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu on December 27.

Numerous moments reflecting the evergreen and problem-free relationship between the two countries were fondly recalled.

The diplomatic relationship, which was formally established on August 3, 1955, has now completed seven decades. To mark this milestone, the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu organized a large gathering.

Chargé d’Affaires, Zhou Pan, hosted the reception, which was attended by the Deputy Speaker, ministers, officials from constitutional bodies, secretaries and other senior government officials, staff of various diplomatic missions, distinguished members of society, security chiefs, representatives of different friendship associations and organizations, members of the media, and Chinese nationals working in various fields.

Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar, while commending China’s support for Nepal’s development, reiterated Nepal’s commitment to the One-China policy.

Chargé d’Affaires Zhou Pan highlighted the high-level exchange visits between Nepal and China during 2025 and expressed confidence that the days ahead would open new avenues for strengthening bilateral relations.

People’s News Monitoring Service.