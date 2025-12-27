Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 27: The Supreme Court has dismissed a writ petition seeking the removal of former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki from the post of chair of the government-formed probe commission on the Gen Z incident. The Court issued a directive order stating that there is no need to remove the commission members.

The government had formed the probe commission to investigate the Gen Z movement that took place on September 8 and 9.

A bench of Supreme Court justices Manoj Kumar Sharma, Nahakul Subedi, and Shrikant Paudel dismissed the writ and issued the directive order on Friday.

Advocate Pipin Dhakal had filed the writ on November 4, raising questions over the legitimacy and fairness of the probe commission.

Former justice Karki serves as chair of the commission, while Gyanraj Sharma and Bishweshwar Prasad Bhandari are its members.

People’s News Monitoring Service