Kathmandu, Dec 27: Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah has stepped up political consultations, meeting more than 30 figures from politics, civil society, arts, and media, a move widely seen as groundwork for a new political party.

Shah spent most of Wednesday in discussions at the Lalitpur residence of his friend Kumar Ben. Those he met included surgeon Dr Bhagawan Koirala, Rastriya Prajatantra Party leader Gyanendra Shahi, and Janamat Party chair CK Raut. His adviser, Sunil Lamsal, was present at the meetings.

Others who joined the talks were former secretary Bhim Upadhyaya, activist Sagar Dhakal, Gen Z campaigner Rakshya Bam, and activist KP Khanal. Shah also held separate conversations with actor Nischal Basnet, Kantipur Media Group Managing Director Sambhav Sirohiya, Kantipur Television COO Suraj Singh Thakuri, and journalist Rishi Dhamala.

Upadhyaya said the meetings included both one on one talks and group discussions. From the exchanges, he sensed that Shah was testing the ground for electoral participation and sounding out possible candidates. The interim government has already announced House of Representatives elections for March 5.

Under the election timetable, parties contesting the polls must submit their proportional representation candidate lists on December 29 and 30. The final list will be made public on January 3.

Upadhyaya said he backed Shah during the mayoral election and has again offered support to bring alternative forces together, though not as an active politician. He said Shah also shared details of his recent meeting with Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Rabi Lamichhane, noting that discussions took place but without any firm agreement, and that moving separately remains an option.

According to Upadhyaya, Shah’s associates have already registered the Desh Bikash Party with the Election Commission, securing the election symbol lauro. The party was earlier registered under another name before being transferred to one of Shah’s associates.

Another participant said Shah directly asked many invitees if they would back him if he formed a party, and most responded positively. Shah continues to stay in touch with new faces from established parties.

Shah rose to national prominence after winning the Kathmandu mayoral race as an independent in May 2022, securing 61,767 votes and defeating Nepali Congress candidate Sirjana Singh by a wide margin.

