Kathmandu, Dec 28: The Election Commission has defined who will be listed as temporary voters for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

According to the Commission, government employees whose names already appear on the final voter roll will be treated as temporary voters. This applies to staff working under the federal government, provincial governments, local levels, and institutions owned or controlled by the federal or provincial governments.

Personnel stationed in barracks, including the Nepali Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force, will also vote as temporary voters. The same applies to detainees and prisoners in jails, as well as employees and security personnel deployed for election duties.

People residing in old age homes run by the federal, provincial, or local governments, or operated with government approval, will also fall under the temporary voter category. Chiefs and office bearers of constitutional bodies are included as well.

The law provides that an election commissioner will coordinate the Temporary Voter List Coordination Committee. Members of the committee include the secretary of the Election Commission and secretaries from the ministries of home affairs, defense, women, children and senior citizens, and federal affairs and general administration. Joint secretaries from all departments of the Election Commission and the senior computer officer of the Commission will also serve as members. A designated undersecretary from the voter list and election management division will act as member secretary.

At the district level, a committee led by the chief district officer will oversee the process. Heads of district security agencies and the district prison chief will serve as members, while the election officer will function as member secretary.

For collecting temporary voter details, concerned offices must submit staff information to the election office along with electronic records. The chief voter registration officer will forward the temporary voter list to the relevant election officers.

Election officers are required to prepare the temporary voter list in the prescribed format for staff and security personnel assigned to polling centers.

