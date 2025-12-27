Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 27: Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa has said that holding a special general convention of the party has become mandatory.

Speaking after receiving a memorandum from supporters of a special convention at the party headquarters on Friday, Thapa said the party’s Central Working Committee is now obliged to meet the demand for a special general convention.

Thapa said the party had earlier decided to hold its 15th general convention by the end of Poush if it could not be completed within the month of Mangsir, and that decision was binding. Since that also did not happen, he said moving ahead with a special general convention, as demanded, has now become a compulsory condition for the party.

He added that since the Central Working Committee itself must now accept the need to go for a special convention, there was no need for him to make further remarks on the issue.

“Holding a special general convention by the end of Poush is now a mandatory responsibility of the Nepali Congress Central Working Committee,” Thapa said. “For us, this is no longer a matter of choice.”

People’s News Monitoring Service