Kathmandu, Dec 27: As alternative political forces push for unity and joint fronts, Nepal’s traditional parliamentary parties are also keeping steady lines of communication open. The Nepali Congress and the CPN UML, long seen as rivals, are now engaged in sustained dialogue that could lead to an electoral understanding.

UML chair KP Sharma Oli met Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba at Deuba’s residence on November 26. Dr Arzu Rana was present at the meeting. The two leaders met again on December 22, this time with UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel also joining the discussion. Beyond these formal meetings, first and second tier leaders from both sides have held frequent informal talks.

From the Congress side, acting president Purna Bahadur Khadka and leader Ramesh Lekhak have been active in back channel discussions. Leaders Krishna Prasad Sitaula and Shyam Ghimire have also taken part. On the UML side, General Secretary Pokharel has played a central role.

One key topic in these talks is a possible electoral alliance. While there is still time to discuss coordination for the House of Representatives, urgency has grown due to the approaching National Assembly election. Candidate filing for the January 25 poll begins on January 7.

According to Congress chief whip in the National Assembly Krishna Bahadur Rokaya, discussions have revolved around three options: coordination between Congress and UML, contesting separately, or a broader arrangement involving all major forces with seat sharing.

Supporters of Congress–UML cooperation argue that keeping relations intact between the two largest parties matters in the long run. They say friction among major forces could create space for instability, especially as new political groups gain ground. Rokaya said damaging ties with UML at this stage may not be wise, pointing out that the two parties already govern together in most provinces.

Congress and UML share power in all provinces except Madhesh. Even there, both were part of the Janamat Party led government until it collapsed. UML now backs the current Madhesh government led by Congress’s Krishna Prasad Yadav. UML leads governments in Koshi, Lumbini and Karnali, while Congress heads Bagmati, Gandaki and Sudurpaschim.

Still, resistance to an alliance exists within Congress. Some leaders fear public backlash if parties displaced by the Gen Z movement appear to reunite. They argue for contesting alone. Others worry that if Congress and UML run separately, UML could still align with the Nepal Communist Party, leaving Congress vulnerable in most provinces except Sudurpaschim, where it remains the strongest force.

These concerns have given rise to a third idea: a three way understanding among Congress, UML and the Nepal Communist Party. Rokaya said such an arrangement would signal that constitution making forces stand together, while keeping seat losses minimal. He added that Congress could take the lead in coordination.

UML leaders say Oli has stressed shared commitments to constitutional order, stability and economic recovery as grounds for cooperation. UML has shown interest in working with Congress but has ruled out, for now, reviving past alliances with Maoist led forces.

Former UML chief whip Mahesh Bartaula said UML prefers an internal understanding with Congress for the National Assembly poll. He said the party is not seeking coordination with others by sidelining Congress.

Both parties agree dialogue must continue. Yet they have not settled on how to justify cooperation to the public, especially after both were removed from power by the Gen Z movement in September. Past alliances were framed around constitutional amendment, anti corruption and governance reforms. With an interim government now in place, leaders are still searching for a clear political basis to move forward together.

