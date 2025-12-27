Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 27: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed five separate appeal petitions at the Supreme Court against Godavari Municipality Mayor Gajendra Maharjan, accusing him of corruption involving revenue leakage.

The appeals were lodged on Friday after the CIAA said it was dissatisfied with the verdict delivered by the Special Court in the case related to revenue leakage and corruption, in which Mayor Maharjan is among the defendants.

In a statement, the Commission said that then Mayor of Godavari Municipality Gajendra Maharjan, along with then Deputy Mayor Muna Adhikari and other defendants, acted with mala fide intent while fixing municipal revenues in different fiscal years. The statement said they ignored prevailing laws, including the Constitution of Nepal, the Federal Finance Act, the Provincial Finance Act, and the Local Government Operation Act, 2017, resulting in revenue leakage and financial loss to the Government of Nepal.

According to the CIAA, the appeal petitions have been filed at the Supreme Court under the Corruption Prevention Act, seeking a review of the Special Court’s ruling.

The Commission stated that the alleged actions caused a revenue loss of Rs 1.04 billion, specifically Rs 1,048,745,287, to the state.

People’s News Monitoring Service