Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 26: Senior Citizens Day is being observed today, Friday, with various programs under the slogan “Our Shared Campaign: Respect and Dignity for Senior Citizens.”

The day is marked by organizing activities aimed at protecting the rights, interests, and entitlements of senior citizens, while promoting respect, care, and their participation in society.

In Nepal, the day is observed every year in remembrance of Poush 11, 2051 BS, when the social security allowance was introduced. The occasion serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility, duty, and respect toward senior citizens. Their sacrifices, service, and contributions throughout a long life remain an invaluable asset to society.

Nepal’s Constitution and the Senior Citizens Act, 2063, guarantee senior citizens special protection and the right to social security. The Constitution ensures their right to healthcare, a dignified life, and necessary support, providing a strong foundation for their well-being.

In 2052 BS, the government led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Adhikari announced a monthly old-age allowance of Rs 100 for senior citizens. At present, senior citizens receive Rs 4,000 as an old-age allowance. Around 1.7 million senior citizens are currently benefiting from the allowance.

People’s News Monitoring Service