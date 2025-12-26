Spread the love

Dharan, Dec 26: Dharan Sub Metropolitan City Mayor Harka Sampang has taken a swipe at Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah, known as Balen.

Sampang accused Balen of conducting a media trial and also labeled him a “gamer.” He alleged that Balen was misusing Gen Z and secretly harming the country. Sampang said he would not meet people involved in such acts.

In a post on social media, Sampang wrote, “Stop the media trial. Harka Sampang will not meet a gamer who misuses Gen Z and destroys the country in hiding. Stop spreading rumors.”

Just a day earlier, Mayor Balen had held discussions with leaders and social activists, including representatives from the Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane, the Ujyalo Nepal Party led by Kulman Ghising, and figures who have broken away from traditional political parties.

Actively engaged in political meetings, Balen also met former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai on the same day. He said he had entrusted responsibility for Gen Z to Raksha Bam and claimed he could bring together figures ranging from Gopi Hamal to Harka Sampang.

People’s News Monitoring Service