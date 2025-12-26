Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 26: An intensive dialogue has begun between Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra (Balen) Shah and Rastriya Prajatantra Party spokesperson and lawmaker Gyanendra Shahi aimed at forging a new political polarization. Shahi has confirmed that he held step-by-step discussions with Mayor Shah over the past two days and that serious deliberations are underway on uniting youth forces and moving forward together.

According to party spokesperson Shahi, Mayor Shah has proposed that all youth and alternative forces unite and work toward nation-building. “There is no alternative to alternative forces moving forward together; this is the final path,” Shahi said. He argued that under Nepal’s current electoral system, securing a parliamentary majority requires establishing dominance in all 165 constituencies, making it wiser to form a common front rather than contest elections individually.

During the meeting, discussions went beyond mere electoral alliances to include the country’s long-term interests and how to sustain the costly political system. “Winning elections alone is not the main issue; our focus is on what we do after winning and how we reform this system,” Shahi clarified. He remarked that the country has failed to achieve prosperity largely because good people have not been able to work together.

At the meeting held at Balen’s residence, various options were discussed, including whether parties should merge or whether a strong common front should be formed. “Some matters are internal and some external; once the talks reach a conclusion, we will make all details public,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service.