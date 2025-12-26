Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 26: Prime Minister Sushila Karki expressed her frustration, saying they feel like they are in a helpless situation. She said they have become a target for everyone, from political parties to Gen Z groups.

“We feel helpless. Political parties scold us. They say leave today, leave tomorrow,” Karki said at the result announcement program of the Barakhari Story Competition. “The Gen Z youths also keep saying leave today, leave tomorrow, the day after tomorrow.”

She said they have had to act like a pendulum, working with great difficulty and patience.

“We feel like a pendulum. Still, we are working patiently with effort and hard work,” Karki added.

Referring to the 25 to 30 Gen Z groups, she said their differing demands have been exhausting. She expressed her wish that the country should not become like Bangladesh.

“There are voices from the youth asking why elections are needed. Nothing seems to satisfy anyone. There are 25 to 30 Gen Z groups. One asks for one thing, another asks for something else. My hope is that the country does not turn into Bangladesh. It should not become Bangladesh,” Karki said.

People’s News Monitoring Service