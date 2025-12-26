Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 26: Nepali Congress General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma has said he will not contest the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

Speaking at a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee on Thursday, Sharma announced his decision not to run in the election.

The party had unanimously recommended him as a candidate from Jhapa 1. Thanking the party for the recommendation, Sharma said he would not be a candidate in the March 5 poll.

In the 2022 House of Representatives election, Sharma was elected lawmaker after defeating CPN UML leader Agni Kharel.

People’s News Monitoring Service