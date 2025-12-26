Spread the love

Mustang, Dec 26: Goods worth Rs 11.01 billion have been imported and exported through the Mustang Customs Office at the Korala border point.

According to Mustang Customs Chief Ramesh Khadka, trade of this value took place through imports and exports from the Nepal-China Korala border point between Bhadra 30 and Poush 10, after the border became fully operational. He said goods worth Rs 10.82 billion have entered Nepal from China through Korala since full operations began.

Nepal has also exported goods worth Rs 189.78 million to China through the same border. These include handicrafts and other Nepali products that cleared customs at the Mustang office, Khadka said.

So far, 2,074 electric vehicles have entered Nepal through the Korala border. From Sunday onward, more Chinese made electric vehicles have continued to arrive via the same route.

Customs officials said BYD alone is importing more than 500 electric vehicles through Korala this month. Of these, over 300 vehicles have already completed customs clearance and left for their destinations.

Customs revenue collection from goods and electric vehicles cleared through the Mustang Customs Office has reached Rs 5.06 billion, according to Khadka.

Demand for electric cars is rising in Nepal, prompting several companies to import Chinese made electric vehicles through the Korala border. Lower fuel use and reduced carbon emissions have made electric vehicles attractive, while government customs concessions have further increased demand.

Despite harsh winter conditions, the steady inflow of goods and electric vehicles from China has kept activity at the Korala border and the customs office active. Located at an altitude of 4,610 meters, Korala records morning and evening temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius in winter. Even so, imports continue.

After customs clearance in Mustang, electric vehicles are driven to Jomsom and then onward to Pokhara. From Pokhara, another group of drivers takes the vehicles to company showrooms.

Before entering Nepal, drivers who receive temporary cross border permits from Chinese customs drive the vehicles up to the Nepal side of the Korala border. While the border was expected to close due to bad weather, the steady movement of goods and vehicles has kept Nepal China trade flowing.

With frequent arrivals of electric vehicles, charging stations along the Beni Jomsom Korala road have become busy. Although many residents of Upper Mustang move to lower areas during winter, trade through the Korala border has not slowed.

Besides electric vehicles, Khadka said 10 to 12 cargo containers carrying goods are crossing the Nepal China border daily through Korala.

