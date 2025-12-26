Spread the love

Kathmandu. Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has stated that his party’s main priority is holding elections.

He made the remark during a meeting with government spokesperson and Minister for Information and Communication Technology Jagdish Kharel on Friday.

“Nepali Congress’s priority is elections rather than the reinstatement of the House of Representatives,” a source close to the minister quoted Deuba as saying. “However, the government must create an environment for elections.”

In response, Minister Kharel said the government would leave no stone unturned to ensure free, fair, and safe elections, and political parties must also take initiatives to create a conducive electoral environment.

After Nepali Congress lawmakers had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court for the reinstatement of parliament, questions had arisen whether Congress was now aligned with the UML’s stance.

The CPN-UML had filed a petition in the Supreme Court citing the lack of an environment for elections. However, the UML has stated it will accept the Supreme Court’s decision. The election for the members of the House of Representatives has been scheduled for March 5, 2026.

People’s News Monitoring Service