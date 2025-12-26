Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 26: China has expressed dissatisfaction over a report released by the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon.

Rejecting the allegations in the Pentagon report, China described the document as false and based on imagination. It said the report attempts to create distrust between countries.

Beijing accused the United States of using such reports to justify its military dominance policy. China’s Foreign Ministry stated that the Pentagon report distorted China’s defense policy and tried to create rifts in its relations with other countries, including India. China emphasized that it views its relationship with India from a long-term and strategic perspective.

The new Pentagon report submitted to the US Congress claims that Chinese President Xi Jinping dreams of creating a “Greater China” by 2049. Under this plan, China now considers Arunachal Pradesh in India as an important part of its territory. The report also states that China has expanded its list of “core interests” to include Taiwan, the South China Sea, Japan’s Senkaku Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh in India.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Liu Jian said the report misrepresents China’s military policies. He accused the US of repeatedly issuing such reports to mislead the international community and increase confrontational politics.

China stated it is ready to increase dialogue with India, strengthen mutual trust, and resolve differences peacefully. Regarding the border dispute, China reiterated that it is a matter between India and China and that the current situation is normal and stable.

The Pentagon report references the meeting between Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi during the BRICS summit. According to the report, before this meeting, an agreement was reached to reduce tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and high-level dialogue had started between the two countries.

The report also mentions defense and space cooperation between China and Pakistan, suggesting China could consider establishing a military base in Pakistan. China’s Ministry of Defense called these claims baseless and accused the US of spreading false information.

China urged the US to stop making false accusations and adopt a path of cooperation instead of confrontation. Beijing stated that such reports are harmful to regional peace and stability.

People’s News Monitoring Service