Kathmandu, Dec 26: Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah, known as Balen, on Thursday called representatives of various political parties and Gen Z groups and said that he has entered party politics.

Balen is still undecided on whether to run his own party or move ahead in partnership with the Rastriya Swatantra Party and Ujyalo Nepal.

However, after talks with the two parties failed to move in a positive direction, Balen has decided to run his own party and has already established a party office.

Under Balen’s patronage, a party has also been registered with the Election Commission, using the election symbol “Lauro” (a walking stick). The party has been named the Desh Bikash Party.

It may be recalled that during the last local level elections, when Balen contested for the post of Kathmandu Metropolitan City mayor, he had also used the Lauro (the stick) election symbol, which he used while contesting the mayoral election three years ago.

Balen’s party office is located in Jawalakhel, Lalitpur. On Thursday, Balen spent the entire day at the Jawalakhel residence of his aide Kumar Ben, holding discussions, while some of his close associates were busy decorating the party office nearby.

“We had made prior preparations in Jawalakhel. The house was selected accordingly,” a source close to Balen said. “From now on, all activities will be run from here. Work on setting up the office has begun.”

People’s News Monitoring Service