Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 26: Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Kulman Ghising and Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah, known as Balen, are holding another round of decisive talks late Thursday night.

Ghising, who also serves as a patron of the Ujyalo Nepal Party, had met Balen earlier on Thursday morning. After agreeing during that meeting to continue discussions, the two are now engaged in fresh talks.

Sources close to Ghising said the discussions have been going on for about an hour. The venue has not been disclosed.

This marks the third meeting between Ghising and Balen.

Over the past few days, continuous dialogue has been underway among Rabi Lamichhane, Kulman Ghising, and Balen Shah. On Thursday alone, Balen held marathon meetings in Jawalakhel for nearly 12 hours.

During that time, he met not only Lamichhane and Ghising but also Gen Z leaders and former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai.

People’s News Monitoring Service